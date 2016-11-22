President-elect Donald Trump will not push for further investigation against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, a close adviser said on Tuesday.

Trump had made Clinton's email scandal a core theme of his campaign, leading fired-up supporters in chants of "Lock her Up!"

But since his election he has deflected questioning on the subject, saying in an interview he would think about it, but had other priorities as incoming head of state.

MSNBC, which first reported that Trump would not push for further investigation of Hillary Clinton, said Trump aide Kellyanne Conway confirmed it.

"I think when the president-elect... tells you before he's even inaugurated that he doesn't wish to pursue these charges, it sends a very strong message, tone and content to fellow Republicans," she told MSNBC.