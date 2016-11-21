More than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide attack on a crowded mosque in Kabul on Monday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a Shia gathering at Baqir-ul-Olum mosque.

The worshippers had gathered for Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of the Kabul police Criminal Investigation Department, said at least 27 people were killed and 35 wounded. Other sources put the death at over 30.