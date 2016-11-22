WORLD
Colombian govt and FARC rebels to sign new peace accord on Thursday
The two sides finalised a revised deal on November 12 that aims to end 52 years of conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.
A supporter rallying for the nation's new peace agreement with FARC holds a sign reading &quot;We have an agreement&quot; during a march in Bogota, Colombia, November 15, 2016. / Reuters
November 22, 2016

The Colombian government and FARC rebels will sign a new peace accord in Bogota on Thursday, both parties said.

"The government and FARC delegations have agreed to sign the final agreement to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace," negotiators from both sides said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The signing will take place at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) on Thursday, at the Colon Theater in Bogota, the statement added.

Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord in September that was rejected in a referendum last month.

The decision to sign the new accord was agreed by government peace negotiators and FARC leaders during a day of closed-door meetings at a heavily guarded Roman Catholic retreat in Bogota.

Ever since the original deal's defeat at the polls, the FARC and government negotiators have worked around the clock introducing some 50-plus changes to make it more acceptable to conservative Colombians who overwhelmingly despise the FARC.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in October for his efforts to bring peace and for ordering the ceasefire with the rebels in August.

The fighting between the FARC, the largest guerilla group in Colombia, dates back to 1948 when presidential candidate for the Liberal Party Jorge Eliecer Gaitan was assassinated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
