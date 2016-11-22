The Colombian government and FARC rebels will sign a new peace accord in Bogota on Thursday, both parties said.

"The government and FARC delegations have agreed to sign the final agreement to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace," negotiators from both sides said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The signing will take place at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) on Thursday, at the Colon Theater in Bogota, the statement added.

Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord in September that was rejected in a referendum last month.

The two sides finalised a revised deal on November 12 that aims to end 52 years of conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.