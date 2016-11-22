A UN aid convoy carrying food, water and other basic supplies was able to reach an opposition-held Syrian city of Rastan for the first time in weeks, the UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

The food and other assistance will help 107,500 Syrians living in Rastan and nearby villages in the Homs region of western Syria, which has not received any aid since July.

Nearly six million Syrians live in hard-to-reach areas including one million people in besieged areas, according to the United Nations.

The deliveries, which require complex negotiations to ensure the security of the aid workers, were announced a day after UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council that the humanitarian crisis was worsening in Syria.

O'Brien said there had been no cross-line deliveries in the month of November despite a series of UN resolutions calling for unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.

Three aid convoys recently sent to hard-to-reach areas were turned back at checkpoints manned by Syrian regime forces, he said.

A fourth aid delivery planned for rural Homs earlier this week was aborted due to delays and shelling in the opposition-held area.