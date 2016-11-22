Egypt's Court of Cassation on Tuesday overturned a life sentence against deposed President Mohamed Morsi and ordered a retrial in the case that revolves around accusations of espionage with Palestinian group Hamas.

The court last week overturned a death sentence against Morsi in a separate case, meaning he no longer faces execution.

Democratically elected after the 2011 uprising, Morsi was overthrown in mid-2013 by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following mass protests against his rule, and was immediately arrested.

He remains in jail on separate convictions.

Morsi was one of 22 high-ranking Muslim Brotherhood officials and supporters convicted last "year of spying for Hamas."

The Court of Cassation's ruling on Tuesday overturns all convictions in the case including life sentences against Mohamed Badie, the General Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, and 15 others.