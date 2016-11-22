WORLD
US issues terror attack warning for Europe
The alert comes ahead of the holiday season and a day after French security officials apprehended seven people with alleged links to Daesh.
The three month travel alert issued to US citizens travelling to Europe will expire at the end of February next year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2016

American citizens travelling in Europe have been warned of a "heightened risk" of terror attacks on the continent, the United States State Department said on Tuesday.

The travel alert comes a day after French authorities said they stopped a Daesh-linked terror plot. Seven men with alleged links to Daesh were arrested on Sunday in a series of raids in Strasbourg and Marseille

"US citizens should exercise vigilance when attending large holiday events, visiting tourist sites, using public transportation, and frequenting places of worship, restaurants and hotels," the State Department said in a statement on its website.

Europe has been a target of several terror attacks over the past year, most of which authorities said were either claimed or inspired by Daesh. In July, an attacker driving a truck crushed to death 80 revellers gathered to watch fireworks in Nice, France for Bastille Day, France's independence day.

The three month travel alert will expire on February 20 next year.

Click here to read the full alert.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
