France has convened a meeting of countries friendly to Syrian opposition early next month to discuss worsening crisis in Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.

Ayrault said he had invited "countries who are friends of Syrian democracy and of the democratic Syrian opposition" to the French capital.

The minister said the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Turkey would attend, as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

He said the international community "must stop averting its gaze" from the "terrible reality" of what was happening in Syria, especially in the besieged city of Aleppo.

"It is urgent that we react," Ayrault added.