WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces cut off Daesh's last supply line in Mosul
A major operation by Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and other militias backed by an international coalition was launched on October 17 to retake Mosul from Daesh.
Iraqi forces cut off Daesh's last supply line in Mosul
Iraqi forces cut off Daesh's last supply line in Mosul / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 23, 2016

Iraqi-led forces said on Wednesday they have cut off Daesh's last supply line from Iraq's city of Mosul to Syria, officials said.

The development means Mosul, the last stronghold of Daesh terrorist group, has now been completely isolated.

Officials said Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilisation paramilitary forces, reached the road linking Tal Afar to Sinjar, west of Mosul, and linked up with Kurdish peshmerga forces there.

"Hashed forces have cut off the Tal Afar-Sinjar road," senior Hashed commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis said on social media, referring to two towns on the road linking Mosul to Syria.

Recommended

A major operation by Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and other militias backed by an international coalition was launched on October 17, after the Iraqi government resolved to regain control of Mosul.

Iraqi forces have already entered the city from the east, Kurdish peshmerga and other forces are also closing in from the north and south and only the west had remained open.

The latest development will make it very long and dangerous for Daesh if it attempts to move fighters and equipment between Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqah, the last two bastions of Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues