Iraqi-led forces said on Wednesday they have cut off Daesh's last supply line from Iraq's city of Mosul to Syria, officials said.

The development means Mosul, the last stronghold of Daesh terrorist group, has now been completely isolated.

Officials said Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilisation paramilitary forces, reached the road linking Tal Afar to Sinjar, west of Mosul, and linked up with Kurdish peshmerga forces there.

"Hashed forces have cut off the Tal Afar-Sinjar road," senior Hashed commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis said on social media, referring to two towns on the road linking Mosul to Syria.