Any decision by the European Parliament over Turkey's European Union membership bid has "no value in our eyes," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan's statement comes on the eve of an EU vote on Turkey's membership to the union on Thursday.

The country's relations with the EU were heavily strained following a failed coup attempt on July 15.

"There will be a meeting at the European Parliament tomorrow, and they will vote on EU accession talks with Turkey," Erdogan told a summit on Islamic economic cooperation in Istanbul, saying the vote is meaningless.

"No scale can measure the will of the nation that sacrificed their lives for its independence and democracy during the July 15 coup attempt."