EU vote on Turkey's membership has no value, Erdogan says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement comes on the eve of an EU vote on Turkey's membership to the union.
Relations between Ankara and Brussels have been especially strained since the failed coup in Turkey on July 15. / TRT World and Agencies
November 23, 2016

Any decision by the European Parliament over Turkey's European Union membership bid has "no value in our eyes," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan's statement comes on the eve of an EU vote on Turkey's membership to the union on Thursday.

The country's relations with the EU were heavily strained following a failed coup attempt on July 15.

"There will be a meeting at the European Parliament tomorrow, and they will vote on EU accession talks with Turkey," Erdogan told a summit on Islamic economic cooperation in Istanbul, saying the vote is meaningless.

"No scale can measure the will of the nation that sacrificed their lives for its independence and democracy during the July 15 coup attempt."

After the failed coup, Turkey has dismissed, suspended and arrested around 120,000 employees from state institutions, private companies and NGOs.

The move has come under heavy criticism from many Western countries.

This has angered Ankara which says its operations are against employees who have links to designated terror groups.

It views the West's stand as being more concerned with the rights of the coup plotters than with the gravity of the event in which 248 people were killed and around 2,200 injured.

Turkey also blames EU states for "harbouring" members of the PKK which is listed as terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU itself.

"On one hand you declare the PKK a terrorist organisation, on the other you have terrorists roaming freely in the streets of Brussels. What kind of sincerity is this?" Erdogan asked.

