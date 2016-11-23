More than 40 people were killed on Tuesday after renewed clashes between Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, military officials said.

Clashes occurred a day after the expiry of a fragile 48-hour ceasefire.

Both the parties have traded blame over violations of the ceasefire which came into effect on Saturday after US Secretary of State John Kerry intervened. It was the latest international attempt to end Yemen's 20-month conflict, which the United Nations says has killed more than 7,000 people and wounded nearly 37,000.

Forces loyal to Saudi Arabia-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi repelled an attack by Iran-supported Huthi rebels and their allies on the western outskirts of Taiz city, the officials said.

The attack that began late Monday targeted the Al-Dhabab area, which provides pro-Hadi forces with their only access to the flashpoint city of 300,000 people that is surrounded by rebels.

Warplanes from the Saudi-led Arab coalition took part in operations to repel the attack, officials said.

Military officials also reported heavy artillery fire in an eastern suburb of Taez as pro-Hadi forces pressed a campaign to wrest back control of a presidential palace, police headquarters and an air defence base from the Huthis.