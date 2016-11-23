Hundreds of civilians have been injured in and around Mosul as Iraqi forces face stiff resistance in the ongoing fight to liberate the city from Daesh.

A major operation by Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Popular Mobilisation Forces backed by an international coalition was launched on October 17, after the Iraqi government resolved to regain control of Mosul.

Civilians were injured by Daesh mortars and sniper fire.

The incidents occurred in villages and towns around Mosul. Although Iraqi forces have recaptured these areas, they are still struggling to consolidate the gains made so far.

Iraqi military medics on Wednesday resorted to rushing injured civilians into a temporary field clinic on the eastern edges of Mosul.

Black armoured vehicles sped into the makeshift clinic throughout the morning, ferrying in the wounded including an elderly man shot through the knee.

A girl hit in the chest was also being treated.