WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish army says soldiers killed in suspected Syrian regime strike
The incident marks the first time Turkish soldiers are thought to have been killed by Syrian regime forces since the start of Operation Euphrates Shield.
Turkish army says soldiers killed in suspected Syrian regime strike
The wounded soldiers were said to have been rapidly transferred to hospitals along the Turkish border provinces of Kilis and Gaziantep. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2016

An air strike thought to have been carried out by Syrian regime forces killed three Turkish soldiers overnight and wounded 10 others, the Turkish military announced on Thursday. One soldier remains in critical condition.

It would be the first time Turkish soldiers are known to have been killed by Syrian regime forces in the offensive, dubbed Euphrates Shield, which was launched on August 24.

Operation Euphrates Shield is aimed at degrading the Daesh and PKK presence on the Syrian side of Turkey's border.

Recommended

The attack occurred at around 3:30 local time (0030 GMT) in the course of a Turkish-led Syrian rebel operation in northern Syria, the army statement said. The wounded soldiers were said to have been rapidly transferred to hospitals along the Turkish border provinces of Kilis and Gaziantep.

There have been several incidents in the recent past between the Assad regime and Turkey. Syria downed a Turkish jet in 2012, and in 2014 Turkish fighter jets shot down a Syrian warplane.

Earlier, security and hospital sources in Turkey said Daesh had carried out the attack, according to Reuters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues