An air strike thought to have been carried out by Syrian regime forces killed three Turkish soldiers overnight and wounded 10 others, the Turkish military announced on Thursday. One soldier remains in critical condition.

It would be the first time Turkish soldiers are known to have been killed by Syrian regime forces in the offensive, dubbed Euphrates Shield, which was launched on August 24.

Operation Euphrates Shield is aimed at degrading the Daesh and PKK presence on the Syrian side of Turkey's border.