At least 67 people died in a scaffolding collapse at a power plant construction site in China's Jiangxi province on Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial sites in China, where anger over lax standards is growing. Three decades of swift economic growth have been marred by incidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires.

The accident occurred at the Ganneng Fengcheng power station after a platform at a cooling tower collapsed with workers inside. The death toll is likely to rise as some workers remain trapped under the rubble.

State television, which put the death toll at 67, said rescuers were trying to free one trapped worker.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has ordered an investigation, demanding that those responsible for the accident should be held accountable, the central government said.

"Strengthen supervision and preventive measures, prevent such a major accident from happening again," it cited Li as saying in a statement on its website.