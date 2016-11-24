Imagine catching fish. You reel the fish in, bring it onto your boat and take it home where you also grow crops.

Day after day, you are self-sufficient. You can keep feeding yourself and your family because of easily accessible food. Then one day an insurgency comes. You have to leave home. You go to a camp where the inhabitants are provided with locally grown food. Where once you ate several meals a day, you now have to wait for days without food in between ration deliveries to the camp. This is the reality for Aboubaccar, an internally displaced person (IDP) at a camp in Borno state, Nigeria, as reported by the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP). He has 13 children to feed.

This is also the reality for 4.4 million people in northeast Nigeria who have been affected by food insecurity, a situation so severe the United Nations expects 75,000 children to die within the next few months if they do not receive proper treatment for malnutrition.

The lack of food affects children more than any other age group. When Dr Joanne Liu and Dr Natalie Roberts of Doctors without Borders (MSF) went to Nigeria earlier this year, they were astounded by how few children under the age of five were to be seen. "Almost none," they reported in a piece for Time as they wandered through Borno state. The children were gone, having starved to death from malnutrition.

Malnutrition is a condition which "occurs when a person's diet doesn't contain the right amount of nutrients." This can lower immune resistance to disease.

"A malnourished child is nine times more likely to die from another illness such as malaria or pneumonia or diarrhoea," Doune Porter, the UNICEF Chief of Communication in Nigeria, told TRT World.

"(Children under five) are the most vulnerable to malnutrition and most likely to suffer consequences, and permanent consequences, because this is a time of great development for children," Porter added.

"Poverty, armed conflict, irregular rainfall and high unemployment in parts of Nigeria contribute to high levels of food insecurity and chronic malnutrition," the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said on its Nigeria factsheet.

The primary region of farming has always been in northeastern Nigeria. Agriculture there has been disrupted by the Boko Haram insurgency that has been brewing in the region since 2009. Boko Haram, headquartered in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, is the armed group responsible for the massacres of thousands of civilians and for the kidnapping of 276 Chibok school girls in 2014.

"The violence increased dramatically around 2013 [...] because of the violence, farmers were not able to plant. In many cases, people fled their homes and had to leave their food stores behind. And of course [they] did not have access to agricultural land," said Porter.

The damage in the region is cumulative, Porter confirmed: "Between violence and reduced food seeds, this year we are actually in a situation where a couple of months ago there were pockets of 65,000 people living in famine."