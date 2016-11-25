Israel has accepted the Palestinian offer of sending four firefighter teams to help put out the fires that have been blazing across the country for the last three days, a senior official said on Thursday.

According to Haaretz, tens of thousands of people have been fleeing the northern city of Haifa as the flames continue to spread. Israel has now accepted help from Palestine, which it regularly clashes with and refuses to recognise as a separate state, in extinguishing the flames.

"The fire is out of control and is spreading from one house to the other," the rescue services chief in the Carmel neighbourhood, Naftali Rottenberg, told public radio.

"Sometimes we are taking residents out against their will."

The Israeli government has requested assistance from neighbouring countries in tackling the inferno.

Greece, Russia, and Turkey along with a number of other countries have offered to send several aircraft to assist with efforts to extinguish the fires.

Yael Hame, a Haifa resident who fled her house, said "the fire was up over the skyscrapers. It came up to 20 stories high. It was very frightening."