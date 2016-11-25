Turkey would allow refugees to stream into Europe if EU leaders continued to back away from their promises, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan's statement comes a day after the European Parliament voted for the temporary suspension of accession talks with Ankara.

He said that Turkey was hosting 3.5 million refugees – mostly Syrian – and had spent $15 billion in the process.

"If you go too far, the border gates will be opened," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency during the Second International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul.

Turkey and the EU signed the refugee deal on March 20, 2016, in which Turkey agreed to take back refugees who cross into Greece illegally. According to statistics from Turkey's Interior Ministry, there are currently 140,000 undocumented refugees.

"It is us, who are feeding the 3-3.5 million refugees in Turkey. You [the EU] broke your promises," the Turkish president added.

"It wouldn't matter if all of you approved the (European Parliament) vote… Neither me nor my people will be affected by these empty threats," Erdogan said.

The vote is symbolic and nonbinding. It comes ahead of a crucial meeting between Europe's foreign ministers next month, where Turkey's decades-old effort to join the EU will be discussed.

Austria has led calls to stop the membership talks. Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said in August that the democratic and economic disparities between Turkey and the EU are too great.