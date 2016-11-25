Four former English football players have accused a convicted serial child abuser of molesting them in the 1970s when he was a coach and talent scout, according to reports this week in the British press.

The accusations against Barry Bennell mirror other examples of adults in positions of trust with children using their roles to prey on vulnerable youth; from widespread evidence of sexual assault by Catholic priests and, in American football,Jerry Sandusky, a coach who raped multiple children at a university summer camp. The consequences for survivors of child abuse is the same: depression, drug addiction and, sometimes, suicide.

"My life has been ruined until the age of 43, but how many others are there?" footballer Andy Woodwardtold the Guardian. "I'm talking about hundreds of children who Barry Bennell cherry-picked for various football teams and who now, as adults, might still be living with that awful fear."

The other footballers who came forward are David White, Steve Walters and Paul Stewart. All four former players achieved successful carriers playing in teams such as Manchester City, City, Leeds and Sheffield United in the UK.

England's Football Association has set up a helpline for former players to report abuse, receiving 50 calls during its first two hours on Thursday.

"Given recent press stories I wish to confirm that I was sexually abused by my former football coach Barry Bennell in the late 70s and early 80s," White, who earned an England cap in 1992 said ina statement on BBC.

"For a number of reasons and for nearly two decades I kept my ordeal secret from my family and friends," he added.