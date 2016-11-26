Neil Prakash, an Australian national who was an influential Daesh terrorist, has been arrested in Turkey, Turkish and Australian officials said on Saturday.

Turkish officials said that Prakash, who entered Turkey from Syria on a fake passport, was arrested after a tip-off from the Australian government.

Officials said he was arrested nearly a month ago.

The Australian government confirmed the arrest of Prakash, also known as Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, who was described as "the most dangerous Australian" involved with Daesh in the Middle East.

"The arrest of the person we believe is Prakash is the result of close collaboration between Australian and Turkish authorities," a spokesperson of the Australian government said.

Melbourne-born Prakash, had appeared in Daesh videos and magazines and had actively recruited Australian men, women and children and encouraged acts of terrorism.