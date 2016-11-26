Leaders, politicians, and public figures across the world reacted to the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro by his younger brother and successor Raul Castro on state television.

Reactions were divided as the controversial leader was seen as a tyrant by some and hailed as a revolutionary hero by others.

"The commander in chief of the Cuban revolution died at 22:29 hours this evening (03:29 GMT Saturday)," Raul Castro said on Friday night.

Ending his words with a revolutionary motto, "Ever onward, to victory."

After the announcement, the Cuban embassy in the US paid tribute to their leader via Twitter.

The first international reactions to the news came from Latin American leaders.

"I lament the death of Fidel Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban revolution and emblematic reference of the 20th Century," Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted.

"With deep sorrow we received news of the death of my dear friend and eternal companion, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz," El Salvador President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said.

In a tweet, the President of Ecuador Rafael Correa said, "He was a great one. Fidel is dead. Long live Cuba! Long live Latin America!"

"To all the revolutionaries of the world, we have to continue his legacy and his flag of independence, of socialism, of homeland," the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said.

Another condolence came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also expressed his deep sorrow via Twitter.

French President Francois Hollande said in a statement that, "Fidel Castro was a figure of the 20th century. He incarnated the Cuban revolution, in the hopes that it aroused, then in the disillusionments it provoked."