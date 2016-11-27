Soldiers from the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) are showing symptoms of being exposed to chemical gas following a rocket attack by Daesh, said Turkish General Staff in a statement on Sunday.

The attack targeted FSA fighters who have been fighting to liberate the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab for the past week.

Al-Bab is a major target in Operation Euphrates Shield launched by Ankara in August to push Daesh and YPG away from the Syrian side of the Turkish border.

YPG is a Syrian wing of PKK which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States (US), European Union (EU) and Turkey.