Conservative reformist Francois Fillon has clinched the Republican party's nomination for France's presidential elections next year, with a resounding victory over his rival centre-right candidate Alain Juppe.

The 62 -year-old former prime minister who wants to shrink the French government, raise the retirement age, cut back social security and scrap the 35-hour work week is now the favourite to be France's next leader.

A flash opinion poll right after his victory said Fillon would easily beat Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader of the National Front party, in a two-round election in April and May.

In a victory speech, he said he had "torn up all the pre-written scripts" as he sped past his rivals in the last weeks of the campaign.

"I must now convince the whole country, our project is the only one that can lift us up, for jobs, growth and to fight those fanatics that declared war on us," a visibly moved Fillon said at his campaign headquarters.

"I will take up an unusual challenge for France: tell the truth and completely change its software," he said.