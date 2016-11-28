Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) elected former party chairman Paul Nuttall as its new leader on Monday, replacing prominent pro-Brexit figure Nigel Farage who stepped down in June after spearheading a successful EU referendum campaign.

Nuttall, an elected member of the European parliament since 2009, takes up the challenging role at a time when the anti-EU UKIP struggles to overcome months of internal turmoil and capitalise on its Brexit vote victory.

While Farage has gone on to become a high-profile ally of US President-elect Donald Trump since the June referendum, UKIP has struggled to build on the anti-establishment sentiment it harnessed during the EU referendum campaign.

Tensions within the far-right UKIP burst into the open when newly-elected party leader Diane James stepped down in October just 18 days after winning a previous leadership ballot.