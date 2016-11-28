Eleven people were injured when a student rammed his car into a crowd at the Ohio State University (OSU) before attacking bystanders with a knife.

The attacker, identified by officials as OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan, was shot and killed by a campus police officer. According to the Columbus city fire officials, one person injured in Monday's attack was in critical condition.

Two US government sources, who could not speak on the record because of the ongoing investigation, said the assailant was an immigrant from Somalia and a permanent resident of the United States.

"We can tell you the suspect is an OSU student," Craig Stone, police chief at the university, told a news conference at which officials released the name of the suspect.

Ohio Governor John Kasich also made a statement.

US Representative Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said intelligence agencies were assisting in the investigation.

"It bears all of the hallmarks of a terror attack carried out by someone who may have been self-radicalized," Schiff said in a statement.

Another US official, who asked not to be named because of the ongoing investigation, told Reuters that US agencies are investigating the Columbus attacker's background and motivations, but cannot clearly say yet whether he had any ties to suspected militant cells or groups.

Ohio State University sent a series of tweets Monday morning warning of an active shooter on campus, telling students to shelter in place and to "Run Hide Fight."