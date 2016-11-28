Nearly 10,000 Syrians from rebel-held eastern Aleppo are fleeing as regime forces make an advanced push to retake Syria's second largest city.

The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians from the east of the city who are fleeing to safer ground as the battle between regime forces and rebels intensifies, according to British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

As it stands, the city is split in two, with the regime-controlled west and the rebel-controlled east, where almost 250,000 people live under siege. The offensive, which was launched by Assad's forces in September and backed by Russia and Iran, aims at retaking Aleppo and would be a major victory for the regime.

At least 6,000 people have already fled to the Kurdish-held northern district of Sheikh Maksoud, with the rest fleeing to rebel-held areas, SOHR reports.

"It is the first exodus of this kind from east Aleppo since 2012," SOHR's head, Rami Abdurrahman, said.

"We left Hanano [district] because of the bombardment from the Syrian army during their advance. And the chlorine gas," said Muhammad, who declined to use his full name out of fear for his safety.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has registered 4,000 people in the regime-controlled Jibreen district of western Aleppo after they fled from the city's rebel-controlled eastern areas, the UN humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said.

Laerke said SARC was providing many of them with food and other assistance.