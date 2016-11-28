A company called Boom Supersonic has unveiled a prototype passenger aircraft capable of flying faster than twice the speed of sound.

The plane, nicknamed Baby Boom can reach mach 2.2 (2,716.5 kilometres per hour or 1,688 miles per hour) and plans to travel between London and New York in three and a half hours.

For many, the dream of supersonic passenger flight died in 2003 when the Concorde - the only commercial airplane to go faster than the speed of sound - was put into retirement.

Since then, Virgin Group founder and Boom Supersonic partner Sir Richard Branson, has been vocal about resuming supersonic airfare.