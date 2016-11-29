Muslims attending Ohio State University fear retaliation and harassment after a fellow Muslim student attacked and injured nine people at campus on Monday morning.

The attack comes amid a sharp rise in harassment against Muslim students since the election of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The president-elect maintains that refugees from Muslim countries pose a grave threat and supports immigration policy that would keep them out of the United States. He will take over the White House on January 20, 2017.

"We are shocked and in disbelief, mainly worried about the backlash this could cause and the profiling it will create," one Somali-American student, who declined to give her name, told TRT World.

The attacker, identified by authorities as 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, was a refugee from Somalia. He drove his car into a crowd of students, got out and began slashing people with a blade before a campus police officer killed him.

Officials said 11 people received treatment at local hospitals. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Columbus, Ohio is home to 40,000 Somalis, most of whom came seeking asylum in the 1990s when famine and war forced millions to flee the East African nation.

Even before Monday's attack, Muslims at Ohio State have felt threatened by a heightened atmosphere of verbal intimidation, where Trump's win and anti-immigrant rhetoric stokes the anger and suspicion of their peers on campus.

A profile that the Ohio State student newspaper, The Lantern, published about Artan published in August helped to justify the fears some already had of Muslims.

Artan's statements appeared to undermine Muslims' attempts to draw a distinction between members of their faith and the often violent portrayal of them in movies, television and news.

In the interview, Artan said that he had transferred from a community college — Columbus State University, where many Somalis attend. He described feeling disoriented without knowing whether prayer rooms were available at his new, much bigger university.

"I wanted to pray in the open, but I was scared with everything going on in the media. I'm a Muslim, it's not what the media portrays me to be. If people look at me, a Muslim praying, I don't know what they're going to think, what's going to happen," he told the paper.

"But, I don't blame them. It's the media that put that picture in their heads," Artan said. "It's going to make them feel uncomfortable. I was kind of scared right now. But I just did it. I relied on God. I went over to the corner and just prayed."