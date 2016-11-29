Yemen's Houthi rebels have formed a new government with their political allies in a development that will likely set back international efforts to end the 20 months of war in the country.

The new cabinet was announced by the "Supreme Political Council", a body through which the rebels have been controlling parts of Yemen since pushing the country's internationally recognised president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

Diplomats had hoped the Houthis, who also control the capital Sanaa, would hold off on putting together a cabinet of their loyalists and instead form a unity government with Hadi, who is in Saudi Arabia since March 2015.

The announcement came at a time when US-backed, UN-mediated peace efforts have faltered.

Releasing the line-up of the "National Salvation Government" on Monday, the rebels said they were responding to Hadi's "stubbornness" in continuing the war with the backing of the Saudi-led Arab coalition that intervened in March 2015.

According to the UN, at least more than 7,000 people have been killed in the 20-month conflict between the Houthis and Hadi's forces and the subsequent air strikes by the Arab coalition.