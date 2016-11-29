Four armed militants attacked the Indian army headquarters near the winter capital of Kashmir, Jammu, early Tuesday, killing two soldiers and wounding three others.

Indian officials are questioning how the militants gained access to the heavily guarded headquarters, which serves as the biggest army base in the area. The main objective of the base is to defend India's borders and also fights militants in the greater Jammu region, Indian television station, NDTV reported.

"Four militants entered the Army Corps headquarters at Nagrota and fired towards the officers' mess. Two officers were killed and an exchange of fire," a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Officials say one militant was killed and three others have taken up positions somewhere in the camp.

In a separate attack to the south of Jammu on Tuesday, Indian border forces killed around six militants who were trying to cross into India along the disputed frontier with Pakistan, police said.

Jammu is the winter capital of India's Jammu and Kashmir state, part of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir that has been divided between arch-rivals India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947 but is claimed in full by both.