North Dakota's governor has ordered an "emergency evacuation" of thousands of activists camped on federal property near a pipeline project they are trying to halt in the oil-rich US state.

Governor Jack Dalrymple cited hazards posed by harsh winter weather in the area in ordering a mandatory evacuation, though he did not specify how he intended to enforce the measure.

Dalrymple's order comes days after the US Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the site, said it would give the demonstrators until December 5 to vacate their encampment, about 45 miles (72 km) south of Bismarck, the state capital.

Last week, local law enforcement sought to disperse the Native American and environmental activists by spraying them with water in sub-freezing temperatures.

A spokeswoman for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation lies about a half mile (0.8 km) from the proposed route of the Dakota Access Pipeline, did not have an immediate comment.

But activists who have spent months protesting plans to route the oil pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock reservation have vowed to continue their resistance to a project they say poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.

North Dakota governor's office said the order was effective immediately and would remain in force "until rescinded."

"Winter conditions have the potential to endanger human life, especially when they are exposed to these conditions without proper shelter, dwellings or sanitation for prolonged periods of time," the order stated.