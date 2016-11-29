Brazil has declared three days of national mourning after 71 passengers were confirmed dead in a plane crash in central Colombia on Monday night. Authorities said that six passengers survived the crash.

The private plane with 77 on board including a football team, Chapecoense de Brasil, was headed to Colombia's Medellin international airport when it crashed around 10:15pm local time, according to a statement issued by the airport.

Brazil's president, Michel Temer, said "the government will do everything possible to alleviate the pain" of those family members involved in the crash.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Temer also said that officials from the foreign ministry and aviation officials were mobilising to aid the relief effort.

The aircraft, a British Aerospace 146 short-haul plane operated by Bolivian charter company, LaMia, declared an emergency and lost radar contact just before 10 pm Colombian time because of an electrical failure, aviation authorities said.

Rescuers were dispatched but an air force helicopter had to turn back due to poor visibility.