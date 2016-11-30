WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mosul faces "humanitarian catastrophe"
Aid workers say around 1.5 million Mosul residents will be left without water, electricity, food and medicine as the offensive to retake the city intensifies.
Mosul faces "humanitarian catastrophe"
Displaced Iraqi people who left their homes ride in a military vehicle of Iraqi security forces as the battle with Daesh in Mosul continues. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2016

The water supply across a large part of Mosul has been cut off as fighting intensifies between Iraqi forces and Daesh, making it even harder for families caught in the crossfire to find basic supplies.

More than 650,000 people who have been left without water after a pipeline was hit by shelling, "are facing a humanitarian catastrophe," according to Mosul's Nineveh provincial council member, Hussam al-Abar.

"About 1.5 million people were still inside Mosul and basic amenities such as water, electricity, medicine and food are hard to find or are very expensive."

According to aid workers, more and more civilians will suffer as the offensive to retake Mosul in its sixth week.

"Key informants are telling us that poor families are struggling to put sufficient food on their tables," UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Lise Grande said.

The Mosul operation has been ongoing for six weeks after the Iraqi government resolved to regain its writ in the city which has been under Daesh control for two years.

Iraqi forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Popular Mobilisation Forces backed by an international coalition are participating in the operation, which is facing serious resistance from Daesh.

Recommended

Iraqi forces moving from the east have captured about a quarter of Mosul, trying to advance to the Tigris river that runs through its center.

"In a worst case, we envision that families who are already in trouble in Mosul will find themselves in even more acute need." Grande said.

"The longer it takes to liberate Mosul, the harder conditions become for families."

A spokesman of the coalition, US Airforce Col. John Dorrian, said there was "a sense of urgency" to capture the city, without giving a target time frame.

"The Iraqis will do it at a pace and a tempo that will enable them to protect civilians," he said.

At the same time, Daesh is cracking down on people who are colluding with Iraqi forces.

"Daesh is still there," said Ehab, a high school student, "They drive around in cars; the situation is very, very difficult there. I am glad I made it out alive."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues