The water supply across a large part of Mosul has been cut off as fighting intensifies between Iraqi forces and Daesh, making it even harder for families caught in the crossfire to find basic supplies.

More than 650,000 people who have been left without water after a pipeline was hit by shelling, "are facing a humanitarian catastrophe," according to Mosul's Nineveh provincial council member, Hussam al-Abar.

"About 1.5 million people were still inside Mosul and basic amenities such as water, electricity, medicine and food are hard to find or are very expensive."

According to aid workers, more and more civilians will suffer as the offensive to retake Mosul in its sixth week.

"Key informants are telling us that poor families are struggling to put sufficient food on their tables," UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Lise Grande said.

The Mosul operation has been ongoing for six weeks after the Iraqi government resolved to regain its writ in the city which has been under Daesh control for two years.

Iraqi forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Popular Mobilisation Forces backed by an international coalition are participating in the operation, which is facing serious resistance from Daesh.