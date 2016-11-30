Escalating violence and allegations of widespread human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims have put Myanmar's international reputation at stake, the United Nations has warned.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State has sent hundreds of Rohingya fleeing across the border to Bangladesh amid allegations that the security forces are acting with impunity against the Muslim minority.

The crisis poses a serious challenge to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who swept to power last year on promises of national reconciliation. On Monday, she was forced to postpone a visit to Indonesia after protests there over her country's bloody crackdown.

In a statement, Adama Dieng, the UN's special adviser on the prevention of genocide, said the allegations "must be verified as a matter of urgency" and called on the government to allow access to the area.

"If they are true, the lives of thousands of people are at risk. The reputation of Myanmar, its new government and its military forces is also at stake in this matter," he said.