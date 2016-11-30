An impeachment vote against South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye will be postponed by at least a week, lawmakers announced on Wednesday, a day after she asked parliament to find a way for her to give up power.

The South Korean parliament was set to vote on Friday on whether she should be impeached. About 30 members of Park's Saenuri Party had initially backed the three opposition parties in their plan to remove her from office. But, after Park expressed her willingness to stand down early, they decided to discuss the issue in the national assembly before holding a vote.

Park came under pressure to resign after her close friend Choi Soon-sil was found to have allegedly meddled in state affairs and forced companies to donate funds to non-profit foundations.

On Tuesday, Park said that she will step down once the South Korean parliament forms a way to pass on the administration in a stable manner that will minimise any power vacuum and chaos in governance.

"I will leave to parliament everything about my future including shortening of my term," she said in a brief televised speech.

Opposition parties rejected her offer which they described as a tactic to escape being impeached and insisted that impeachment is the only way.