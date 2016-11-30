The Syrian regime says it wants to gain full control of Aleppo before the United State's president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The siege of rebel-held eastern Aleppo by the regime has led to over 50,000 Syrians fleeing their homes in the last four days alone, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"If you don't leave these areas quickly you will be annihilated, save yourselves. You know that everyone has left you alone to face your doom and have offered you no help," read leaflets which were dropped by regime planes over rebel-held areas.

The Syrian regime and its backer Russia, both want to complete the operation before Trump takes power.

A regime official cited a previous timetable believed to have been drawn up to guard against any change of policy by the new president.

Trump has indicated that he may abandon support for rebels who have received military aid from the US, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and could even cooperate with Russia against Daesh in Syria.

France, another backer of opposition forces has called for an immediate UN Security Council meeting to discuss Aleppo.

"More than ever before, we need to urgently put in place means to end the hostilities and to allow humanitarian aid to get through unhindered," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

The UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said he could not say how long eastern Aleppo would hold out.