Colombia's congress approves peace deal with FARC rebels
The revised peace deal was put through Congress after voters shocked the world by rejecting an earlier version in a referendum last month.
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2016

Colombia's congress has approved a revised peace deal with FARC rebels to end more than a half-century of civil war.

The House of Representatives voted 130-0 to approve the accord adopted a day earlier by the Senate.

President Juan Manuel Santos said the vote on Wednesday provided "landmark backing" for the peace he has pushed for since coming into power.

The revised peace deal was put through Congress after voters shocked the world by rejecting an earlier version in a referendum in October.

The government's chief peace negotiator with the FARC, Humberto de la Calle, had urged lawmakers to ratify this deal, warning the army's ceasefire with the rebels was "fragile".

Two FARC fighters and several local activists have been killed since the ceasefire went into force on August 29, triggering fears it could collapse.

The peace deal's chief opponent, former president Alvaro Uribe, and his allies argued that it grants impunity to rebels guilty of war crimes, giving them seats in Congress rather than sending them to jail.

Rival protests were held in front of Congress on Wednesday by both advocates and opponents of the deal.

Colombia's messy half-century conflict has left 260,000 people dead and 60,000 missing.

The peace deal follows three failed efforts to end the conflict, under presidents Belisario Betancur (1982-1986), Cesar Gaviria (1990-1994) and Andres Pastrana (1998-2002).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
