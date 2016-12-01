Colombia's congress has approved a revised peace deal with FARC rebels to end more than a half-century of civil war.

The House of Representatives voted 130-0 to approve the accord adopted a day earlier by the Senate.

President Juan Manuel Santos said the vote on Wednesday provided "landmark backing" for the peace he has pushed for since coming into power.

The revised peace deal was put through Congress after voters shocked the world by rejecting an earlier version in a referendum in October.

The government's chief peace negotiator with the FARC, Humberto de la Calle, had urged lawmakers to ratify this deal, warning the army's ceasefire with the rebels was "fragile".