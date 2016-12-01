What is the UN saying?

The head of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, Yasmin Sooka, finished a 10-day visit of of the African country on Thursday. Here's what she had to say.

"There is already a steady process of ethnic cleansing under way in several areas of South Sudan using starvation, gang rape and the burning of villages; everywhere we went across this country we heard villagers saying they are ready to shed blood to get their land back."

"The stage is being set for a repeat of what happened in Rwanda and the international community is under an obligation to prevent it," Sooka said, referring to Rwanda's 1994 genocide in which 800,000 people died.

What is the government of South Sudan saying?

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, strongly denied the UN allegations.

"There's no such thing in South Sudan. There's no ethnic cleansing," Kiir said in the South African city of Johannesburg. Security guards prevented further questions.

What could happen if the allegations are proven?

A three-person commission was set up this year and is set to report back to the UN Human Rights Council next March. Similar investigations into North Korea and Eritrea ended in calls to refer the situation to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, but neither case has reached the court.