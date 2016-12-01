Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during the fifth session of the Russia-Turkey strategic planning group on Thursday.

During the meeting the counterparts discussed cooperation between their countries on security and how to solve problems in the Middle East and Black Sea regions, as well as visa liberalisation and further normalising relations.

The talks come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held three phone conversations in the past week to discuss recent developments in the conflict in Syria and, specifically, the city of Aleppo.

Despite differences between Turkey and Russia in their attitudes towards the regime of Bashar al Assad, in the press conference following the meeting both ministers took a positive tone, expressing their belief that ties will continue to improve.

Referring to the deaths of three Turkish soldiers in Syria last week, Lavrov stated "Neither Russia nor Syria, its air force, had anything to do with this."

They appeared to agree on the need for a ceasefire in Syria and allowing humanitarian aid into besieged areas of the country, with Cavusoglu saying, "we hope these efforts will provide stability and peace in Aleppo as well as Syria and everywhere else in the region."