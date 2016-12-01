Who created the day — and why?

The day was first dreamt up in 1987 by James Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the UN Programme on AIDS and was formally recognised by the organisation the following year.

It aimed to raise awareness about the effects of the human immuno-deficiency virus (HIV) and to provide an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against the disease.

More than 35 million people died from AIDS-related illnesses since 1983, making it one of the most destructive epidemics in history, according to the United Nations.

"Today, we commemorate World AIDS Day—we stand in solidarity with the 78 million people who have become infected with HIV and remember the 35 million who have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the first cases of HIV were reported," said the Executive Director of UNAIDS, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Michel Sidibé.

"The world has committed to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. We are seeing that countries are getting on the Fast-Track—more than 18 million people are on life-saving HIV treatment and country after country is on track to virtually eliminate HIV transmission from mother to child."

What is HIV and what is AIDS?

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus, that breaks down the ability for humans to protect their immune systems.

The most advanced stages of HIV infection is called Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, commonly known as AIDS.

The virus can be transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected person, through childbirth, and breastfeeding.

How many people have been infected with the virus?