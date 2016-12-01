US President-elect Donald Trump has been warned against scrapping a historic deal with Iran aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.

Under a deal with the US and five other world powers in 2015, Iran agreed to scale back its nuclear programme in exchange for easing of sanctions on its finances and oil industry.

During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to dismantle or revise US position on the deal.

But in an unusual public warning, the country's intelligence chief said that the potential move would be "disastrous".

"I think it would be the height of folly if the next administration were to tear up that agreement," CIA director John Brennan told the BBC in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"It would be disastrous, it really would," he added.

He said it would be "almost unprecedented" for one administration to tear up an agreement made by a previous one.