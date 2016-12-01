The plane that crashed in Colombia, killing almost the entire Chapecoense de Brasil football club, ran out of fuel, and had no electrical power, according to the final words of the pilot heard on a recording.

The pilot had contacted the Medellin air control tower in Colombia and requested to land because of "fuel problems". But the tower had asked the pilot to wait for seven minutes because another plane, which had mechanical failure was given priority.

Corroborating the pilot's words, Colombian authorities said evidence gathered so far indicate that the plane had crashed after running out of fuel.

"Miss, LAMIA 933 is in total failure, total electrical failure, without fuel," Bolivian pilot Miguel Quiroga was heard telling the control tower operator at Medellin's airport on the crackly audio played by Colombian media.

"Fuel emergency, Miss," the pilot said, requesting urgent permission to land.

Monday's disaster killed 71 out of the 77 passengers on board the chartered LAMIA airlines flight from Bolivia, where the team had boarded the plane.

The plane crashed on a mountainside next to La Union town outside Medellin, where the top-tier Brazilian football club were to play against Colombian club Atletico Nacional, in the final of Copa Sudamericana 2016 — South America's equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Only six survived, including three players, a journalist and two crew members.

The plane "did not have fuel at the moment of impact," Civil Aviation Association's chief Alfredo Bocanegra was quoted by BBC as saying.