WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brazil football club plane crashed after running out of fuel
Investigators from Brazil have joined their Colombian counterparts to look at evidence gathered from two black boxes at the crash site on a muddy hillside.
Brazil football club plane crashed after running out of fuel
Colombian authorities said evidence gathered so far indicates that the plane crashed after running out of fuel. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2016

The plane that crashed in Colombia, killing almost the entire Chapecoense de Brasil football club, ran out of fuel, and had no electrical power, according to the final words of the pilot heard on a recording.

The pilot had contacted the Medellin air control tower in Colombia and requested to land because of "fuel problems". But the tower had asked the pilot to wait for seven minutes because another plane, which had mechanical failure was given priority.

Corroborating the pilot's words, Colombian authorities said evidence gathered so far indicate that the plane had crashed after running out of fuel.

"Miss, LAMIA 933 is in total failure, total electrical failure, without fuel," Bolivian pilot Miguel Quiroga was heard telling the control tower operator at Medellin's airport on the crackly audio played by Colombian media.

"Fuel emergency, Miss," the pilot said, requesting urgent permission to land.

Monday's disaster killed 71 out of the 77 passengers on board the chartered LAMIA airlines flight from Bolivia, where the team had boarded the plane.

The plane crashed on a mountainside next to La Union town outside Medellin, where the top-tier Brazilian football club were to play against Colombian club Atletico Nacional, in the final of Copa Sudamericana 2016 — South America's equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Only six survived, including three players, a journalist and two crew members.

The plane "did not have fuel at the moment of impact," Civil Aviation Association's chief Alfredo Bocanegra was quoted by BBC as saying.

Recommended

Investigators from Brazil have joined their Colombian counterparts to look at evidence gathered from two black boxes found at the crash site on a muddy hillside.

Memorial

Tens of thousands of fans gathered in stadiums in Medellin and the club's home stadium in Chapeco to hold a memorial.

Dressed in white and chanting, "We will never forget. This cup goes to heaven," fans at the Atletico Nacional stadium erupted in cheers, while some cried as white doves were released.

At what would have been kick-off time, the faces and names of those who died in the plane crash were shown on a giant screen.

Atletico wants the trophy to be given to Chapecoense in honour of the dead.

In Chapeco, when a video of Atletico supporters singing Chapecoense's club anthem was broadcast, the stadium exploded in tears and song.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues