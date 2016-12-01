Syrian rebels say they are determined to fight against a massive regime advancement in eastern Aleppo.

The advance has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as a battle between rebels and Bashar Assad's forces intensifies and hundreds of thousands of civilians flee the area they once called home.

About 50,000 people have been displaced in parts of east Aleppo.

Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim rebel group, said no rebel group in the city will withdraw.

"This is the decision of the factions. I spoke to them about everything that was tabled and they said they would not withdraw, and other things may also happen," Malahifji said from Turkey.

He confirmed that all the groups in the area, including Fastaqim and Nusra Front, have united under one banner called the "Army of Aleppo."