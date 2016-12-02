WORLD
Exclusive: Commander of Syrian rebel group speaks on east Aleppo
Commander Diyab Al Halabi of Shaam Front, one of the main rebel groups in eastern Aleppo, spoke exclusively to TRT World about the situation on the ground in the besieged city.
Commander Diyab Al Halabi of Shaam Front said, &quot;People haven't lost hope of victory, but some people among those who fled are weak.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

More than 50,000 Syrians from eastern Aleppo have fled as fighting between regime forces and rebels intensifies in the city.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, the commander of the Shaam Front, one the main rebel groups in eastern Aleppo, said Assad's forces areusing all types of heavy artillery against innocent people in besieged neighbourhoods.

"People are withdrawing from these areas because of the intensive bombardment by all types of weapons, ground-to-ground missiles, battleship missiles, air strikes and artillery shells. That's what's forcing our people out," Diyab Al Halabi said.

Watch the video below for the full interview:

SOURCE:TRT World
