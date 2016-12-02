More than 50,000 Syrians from eastern Aleppo have fled as fighting between regime forces and rebels intensifies in the city.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, the commander of the Shaam Front, one the main rebel groups in eastern Aleppo, said Assad's forces areusing all types of heavy artillery against innocent people in besieged neighbourhoods.

"People are withdrawing from these areas because of the intensive bombardment by all types of weapons, ground-to-ground missiles, battleship missiles, air strikes and artillery shells. That's what's forcing our people out," Diyab Al Halabi said.