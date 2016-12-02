Civilians in east Aleppo continue to suffer as Syrian regime warplanes carry out air strikes on the battered and besieged part of the city.

The artillery-backed offensive has spurred an exodus of tens of thousands of residents from the rebel-held area, but has left its streets strewn with the bodies of men, women and children, many lying next to the suitcases they had planned to bring with them on their escape.

On Thursday, Russia, who is backing the regime, proposed setting up four humanitarian corridors into east Aleppo to bring in aid and evacuate severely wounded people.

Moscow has announced several humanitarian pauses in Aleppo to allow civilians to flee but, until the recent military escalation, only a handful did so.