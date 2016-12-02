WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian civilians suffer as regime bombards east Aleppo
The violence in east Aleppo has sparked outrage from across the world, with the UN slamming the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow for its continuous bombardment of the area.
Syrian civilians suffer as regime bombards east Aleppo
A general view of Aleppo, Syria, December 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

Civilians in east Aleppo continue to suffer as Syrian regime warplanes carry out air strikes on the battered and besieged part of the city.

The artillery-backed offensive has spurred an exodus of tens of thousands of residents from the rebel-held area, but has left its streets strewn with the bodies of men, women and children, many lying next to the suitcases they had planned to bring with them on their escape.

On Thursday, Russia, who is backing the regime, proposed setting up four humanitarian corridors into east Aleppo to bring in aid and evacuate severely wounded people.

Moscow has announced several humanitarian pauses in Aleppo to allow civilians to flee but, until the recent military escalation, only a handful did so.

Recommended

"There are no more vulnerable people on Earth, probably, than the civilian population in Aleppo," UN special adviser for Syria, Jan Egeland said.

"And they are extremely vulnerable for possible actions by the armed opposition groups as they try to leave, and by all of the groups that will meet them as they leave."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues