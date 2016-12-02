WORLD
2 MIN READ
Faziliyah: An escape from Daesh in Mosul
The village of Faziliyah has become a place of safety for many people who risked their lives fleeing from Daesh in Mosul.
Destroyed buildings in the village of Faziliyah, near Mosul, Iraq. October 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

As the Iraqi operation to retake Mosul continues, more and more civilians are trying to escape the city. Many of them have taken shelter in the nearby village of Faziliyah.

Located 20 kilometres north of Mosul, the village has offered asylum to those escaping Daesh control over the past two years.

"Daesh didn't physically torture me, but they messed with us psychologically. They told me that they were going to cut off my head. My family never thought they would see me again. Several times they went to look for my dead body at the morgue. Since I came back, I feel reborn," a man in the village who escaped Daesh told TRT World.

Two months ago, the village was retaken by Kurdish peshmerga forces who forced Daesh out. People living there are slowly getting used to what a normal life feels like.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
