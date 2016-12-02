Outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon apologised on Thursday for the role played by UN peacekeepers in starting an ongoing cholera outbreak in Haiti which has so far infected 800,000 people and killed at least 9,300.

"We simply did not do enough with regards to the cholera outbreak and its spread in Haiti," Ban said. "We are profoundly sorry for our role."

No significant outbreaks of cholera had ever been recorded in the impoverished Caribbean country before 2010, when peacekeepers were sent to help stabilise the situation in the aftermath of an earthquake which killed at least 100,000 people.

Although the exact cause of the epidemic is still contentious, an independent panel appointed by Ban said in 2013 that Nepalese peacekeepers who dumped sewage into a river were the "most likely source" of the outbreak.

Cholera, which often causes severe diarrhoea that can lead to death through dehydration, is spread through water and food which has come into contact with contaminated human faeces.