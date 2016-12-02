Your dream of turning your car into a self-driving one has just become a possibility. Comma.ai, a small company based in California, just released the entire code for its self-driving car to the public... and it's available for free. After receiving a warning from the US Department of Transportation, George Hotz, the CEO of Comma.ai, dissolved his company. With little left to lose, he then decided to release the code. Now, the only thing stopping you from getting your self-driving car project up and running is data. Lucky for you, Udacity, which has a self-driving car project of its own, has opened all its training data to the public. Watch this space...