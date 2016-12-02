The US Congress has voted to extend sanctions against Iran for another 10 years in a development likely to renew tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Senate voted 99-0 in favour of the measure on Thursday, a month after the House of Representatives unanimously approved the legislation. The measure will now head to President Barack Obama who, according to a White House official, is expected to sign it.

The Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), which imposes penalties on the country's energy, banking and defense industries, will expire on December 31 if not renewed.

Members of Congress and administration officials said the renewal of ISA would not violate the historic nuclear agreement with Iran reached last year. Under that deal, Iran agreed to scale back its nuclear programme in exchange for easing of sanctions on its finances and oil industry.