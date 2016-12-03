Some 3.6 million people in South Sudan face severe food shortages – the highest levels ever experienced at harvest time – and the crisis is likely to worsen when food from the current harvest runs out next year, the UN food relief agency said on Friday.

The country descended into civil war in December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy, Riek Machar, ended with fighting that often erupted along ethnic fault lines. The conflict has stopped farmers from reaching their farms in several parts of the country, including the main food basket in the Greater Equatoria region.

"The scale of food insecurity remains unprecedented in South Sudan, despite seasonal improvements that are typical of the harvest season," the World Food Programme (WFP) said in its latest report.

The country's hunger levels have doubled since last year. Nearly 60 percent of the population of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State is affected, 56 percent in Unity, and 47 percent in Western Bahr el Ghazal, it said.

The number of people facing severe hunger is expected to rise to 4.6 million between January and April next year and increase even more from May to July unless aid is scaled up, the WFP report said.

A peace deal was signed in 2015 but violations have been frequent and heavy fighting broke out again in July. Because of the conflict, more than a million people have fled to neighbouring countries and another 1.87 million are internally displaced.

The fighting and tumbling oil production and prices have hammered South Sudan's economy. Inflation shot to 835 percent in the year to October, while the official value of the currency has plummeted.