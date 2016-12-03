Syrian regime forces advanced overnight, seizing Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood from opposition forces as they press an offensive to recapture all of the city, a war monitor said on Saturday.

The capture of the neighbourhood means the Syrian regime has now taken around 60 percent of the east of the city, which the opposition fighters overran in mid-2012, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More than 300 civilians have been killed in east Aleppo since the Syrian regime backed by Russian air strikes resumed its offensive to oust the opposition fighters on November 15.

The advance also restores control of a road leading from regime-controlled western neighbourhoods of the city to Aleppo airport, which the regime also holds.