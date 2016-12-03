The US government says a security crackdown that has displaced tens of thousands Rohingya Muslims and left an unknown number dead risks radicalising the downtrodden community and stoking religious tensions in Southeast Asia.

Myanmar's military moved in after armed attacks by unknown assailants on police posts along the border with Bangladesh in October. The army crackdown has killed at least 86 people and sent 10,000 fleeing to Bangladesh.

The attacks in Rakhine State were a possible sign that a small number of Rohingya were starting to fight back against persecution by majority Buddhists who view them as illegal immigrants although many have lived in Myanmar for generations.

The top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Russel, called on Myanmar's neighbouring countries, such as Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia, to resist the urge to stage protests that could further stir religious passions.

The Somali-born student who launched a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University this week had reportedly protested on his Facebook page about the killing of minority Muslims in Myanmar.

And last weekend, Indonesian authorities arrested two suspected militants who were allegedly planning to attack the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta.

Former UN chief Kofi Annan visits Rakhine State

Before the latest violence broke out, Myanmar's de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in August formed a commission, headed by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, tasked with trying to solve the Rakhine crisis. Buddhist nationalists denounced the move as foreign meddling.

On a fact-finding visit Friday, the former UN chief said that security operations must not impede humanitarian access.

That's been a repeated demand from the international community, including the United States, but it has made little impact.

The UN World Food Programme said Friday that since Oct 9 it has been able to deliver food or cash to only 20,000 of the 152,000 people who usually receive assistance, and to about 7,000 newly-displaced people.

Annan's task has been made considerably harder since fighting broke out.

Suu Kyi created a second body to try to heal the religious divide that has split Rakhine state since deadly sectarian unrest killed more than 100 people in 2012.

Suu Kyi's office said the new commission would investigate the raids on police border posts on October 9 that sparked the deadly military lockdown as well as "international accusations" of army abuses.

Rights groups rejected the new 13-member commission as toothless, noting it includes no Muslims and is led by Vice President Myint Swe, a retired army general formerly blacklisted by the United States.

The US and other nations have called for an independent investigation into the latest violence in Rakhine.

Activists, belonging to Fortify Rights and Human Rights Watch in Asia, have also called for independent probe into Rohingya abuse saying the body set up by Myanmar lacks credibility.